Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,646,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

