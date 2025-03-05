Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLDB remained flat at $50.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

