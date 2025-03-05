Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.