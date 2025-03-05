FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of FIGS worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after buying an additional 3,342,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 1,052,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 165.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 372,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 53.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 829,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 289,317 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIGS Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $817.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

