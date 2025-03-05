First Merchants Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of FRME opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

