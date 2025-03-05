First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $14.50. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

First Resource Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.