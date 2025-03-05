First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,335 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 246,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after buying an additional 209,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

