Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 122 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $445.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.77 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

