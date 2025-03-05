Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:ROP opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $593.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.