Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $345.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

