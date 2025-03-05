Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

