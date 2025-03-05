FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

