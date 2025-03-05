Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.47.

FLUT stock opened at $265.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.56. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,784,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,770,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

