Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lowered by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

