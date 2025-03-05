Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 438,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 577,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Forward Air Trading Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $613.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 408,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $11,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 285,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $9,198,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

