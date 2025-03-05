FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Cut by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$49.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$43.08 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,011 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,087.97. Also, Director Michael Pyle purchased 4,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,366 shares of company stock worth $269,503 over the last three months. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.