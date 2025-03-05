FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Globalstar Issued By B. Riley

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Globalstar in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSAT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.33 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 115,359 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,834,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,984,771. This represents a 8.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $80,275.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,396,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,537.51. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and sold 3,590,851 shares worth $7,962,454. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.