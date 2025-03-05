FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ekso Bionics Decreased by Analyst

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

