GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

