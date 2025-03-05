GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.1 %

GEV opened at $312.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

