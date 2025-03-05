General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

