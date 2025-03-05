Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Buys $24,150.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Alan Samuels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,958.02. The trade was a 128.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Geron by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

