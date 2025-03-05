GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

GCT stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, insider Marshall Bernes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,500. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207,335.60. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock worth $61,233,745. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

