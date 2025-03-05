Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,672,000 after purchasing an additional 189,622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $117.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.76.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

