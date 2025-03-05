Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21 on May 12th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.2109 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.86.
Glanbia Stock Performance
Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.
About Glanbia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.