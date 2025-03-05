Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21 on May 12th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.2109 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

