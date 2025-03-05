Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

