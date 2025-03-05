Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Global Payments worth $226,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

