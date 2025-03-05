Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 25,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

