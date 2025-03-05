Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a 1.4% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

