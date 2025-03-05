GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 847.0 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
GMO internet group stock remained flat at $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.05.
GMO internet group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.