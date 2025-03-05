GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 847.0 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

GMO internet group stock remained flat at $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

