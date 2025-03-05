Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.80. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 29,300 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

