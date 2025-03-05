Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 2,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.53% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

