GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in GoldMining by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 333,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 243,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GoldMining by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GoldMining from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on GLDG

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.