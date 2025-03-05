Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Update

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Goldmoney Trading Up 5.5 %
Goldmoney stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Goldmoney has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.
