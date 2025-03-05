Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Update

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Goldmoney Trading Up 5.5 %

Goldmoney stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Goldmoney has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

