Gouws Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.82.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

