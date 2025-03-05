Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.65), with a volume of 287219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 336 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.82) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is -4,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Grainger

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £107,012.40 ($136,897.02). Also, insider Helen Gordon sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.75), for a total value of £64,482.80 ($82,490.47). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

