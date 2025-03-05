Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.36), with a volume of 4493418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.89) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.50 ($5.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

