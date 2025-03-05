Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Posts Earnings Results

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GTMAY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

About Grupo TMM, S.A.B.

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

