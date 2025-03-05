Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Posts Earnings Results

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.35%.
Grupo TMM, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GTMAY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
About Grupo TMM, S.A.B.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo TMM, S.A.B.
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Missed the Hims & Hers Rally? Clover Health Could Be Next
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What Stagflation Means For Investors and These Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Super Micro Computer Stays Green in a Falling Market – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo TMM S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo TMM S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.