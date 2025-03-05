Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Guangshen Railway Trading Down 16.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

