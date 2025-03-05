Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 97,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

