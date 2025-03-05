Haleon plc (HLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Haleon has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haleon stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.