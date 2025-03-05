Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3073 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Harvey Norman Stock Down 4.3 %
HNORY traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Harvey Norman has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.64.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
