Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3073 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Harvey Norman Stock Down 4.3 %

HNORY traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Harvey Norman has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

