HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NovoCure

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.62. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 426,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.