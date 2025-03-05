HC Wainwright Comments on Kura Oncology Q2 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

