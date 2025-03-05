HC Wainwright Weighs in on Verona Pharma Q1 Earnings

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

VRNA stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 162,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $815,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,204,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,165,807.52. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 183,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $920,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,601,617.36. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

