HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $612,870. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

