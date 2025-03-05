Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other news, Director Michael Balkin acquired 20,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

