IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $24.13. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 897 shares traded.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.49.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 291,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

