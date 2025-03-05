IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of IMAX worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,295.89. The trade was a 20.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,814.16. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

