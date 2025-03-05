Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BSEP stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $44.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.